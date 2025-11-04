Medical Cannabis Commission stands firm on rules, frustrated supporters eye access through Omaha Tribe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — One after another, supporters continue to make their voices heard on something deeply personal to many Nebraskans.

"The level of disrespect this commission has shown to Nebraska is unparalleled," said Shannon Coryell, a supporter of medical cannabis.

"I know that nothing I say or anyone else says is going to change anybody's mind here," said Marcie Reed, a supporter of medical cannabis.

Monday, the commission discussed recommendations that came from the rules and regulations public hearing in October. The commission says 590 comments were submitted, noting that not all had recommendations for changes.

These were the six general recommendations that came from the comments.

• Allowing additional forms of cannabis

• Increasing # of licensed facilities

• Removing, modifying restrictions on recommending practitioners

• Increase plant counts for cultivators

• Allowing refills

• Increasing THC potency cap and quantity of cannabis

Monday, the commission listed each, had a brief discussion and decided no changes would be made.

"It casts this doubt of, if this commission isn't going to listen and isn't going to take things into consideration, you know what more can we do," Crista Eggers said.

While the wait continues, many neighbors say they'll be looking at what the Omaha Tribe is doing to make medical cannabis accessible.

"They are thinking outside the box like true leaders," Coryell said.

"At least people can go to the tribe and get safe legal access to medicine and not be scared," said Logan Biehl, a medical cannabis supporter.

"You all talk in pharmaceuticals about which bitter pill you can prescribe but I will tell you one thing for sure, my medicine will come from the Omaha Tribe," said Lia Post.

Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with John Cartier, attorney general of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. He says the Omaha Tribe has legalized medical cannabis and could have dispensaries up and running in quarter one of next year. But he says Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers told him the state is planning to police the border.

The next Medical Cannabis Commission meeting is December 2 at 1 p.m. at the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

