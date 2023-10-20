Medical Solutions hosts Trunk or Treat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Medical Solutions got into the spooky season spirit Thursday afternoon as they hosted a trunk or treat in their parking lot located on North 102nd Street close to Westroads Mall.

But it wasn't just candy — Halloween-themed activities and face-painting as well as the traditional trick-or-treating.

“Overall, a fun relaxing evening for people and let's people...Creates a good culture and gets people together and it's also for a good cause,” said Event Coordinator Zaza Nelson.

Medical Solutions employees also participated in an event called The Wacky Wavy Inflatable Tube Man Challenge. Teammates were supposed to submit a video of them flailing their arms in the wind imitating the character and then donate to three charities that help vulnerable or youth experiencing homelessness.

