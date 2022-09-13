Medical students at Creighton show their artistic side through artist-inspired pieces

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First-year medical students at Creighton University stepped out of their comfort zone this week by taking up painting.

They made art pieces inspired by artist Jeff Hanson whose exhibit is on display at the university, showcasing his signature style.

Hal Hanson, Jeff's father, said his son suffered from a brain tumor at 12 years old which affected his ability to see. Jeff turned to art creating pieces with hot colors, high contrast and heavy texture.

Jeff’s condition didn’t stop him from making highly sought-after pieces. His parents said he had a goal to raise $10 million dollars through art sales by the time he was 30.

He was able to raise $7 million through his art sales before he passed away from a genetic disorder at 27.

His parents are continuing his work to meet that goal while giving the students a chance to explore their artistic side.

The students said the exposure helps them become better doctors.

"I think it really allows us to connect with patients because art can be really prevalent in our patients' lives and also can be a really great de-stresser," Creighton medical student Ashley Rensted said.

