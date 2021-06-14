Meet Omaha's newest quadruplets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The fourth set of quadruplets since 2010 were born at Methodist Women's Hospital. After five years of trying, working and wishing for a family, Maria and Joseph Sawaged's dreams finally came true.

"We started with medicines, kind of the starting point of your birth medicines, and then we went to the IUI's," Joseph said.

The quadruplets' names are Luca, Julianna, Barrett and Tychus.

"Luca is very relaxed, very calm, he doesn't cry very much even for food, and he sleeps through a lot of the other babies when they cry for other food. He's very relaxed at all times," Joseph said. "Julianna is a little bit sassy. She has a little bit of a high pitch. Of course, she's our little girl but she can get up there with the one."

Barrett and Tychus also have some personality.

"Barrett definitely has personality," Maria said. "He loves being held, he definitely tells you when he's hungry. He will let you know when he's hungry. He has his faces. He's a laid back little dude and he definitely wants to tell you what's going on. Tychus is pretty laid back."

For anyone longing to have kids, Maria and Joseph have words of comfort.

"Just keep trying, no matter long it takes, it will happen," Maria said.

After all, their family is the living proof.

"We had to fight through the whole time. Science finally got it for us," Joseph said.

Joseph says he is going to start working on saving up for four sets of college tuition, cars and weddings as soon as possible.