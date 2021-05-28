Memorial Day festivities kick off downtown Friday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's Memorial Day weekend and many will spend part of their long weekend honoring those who served this country.

Festivities in Downtown Omaha kick off tonight with a patriotic parade and concert.

Last year many of us marked Memorial Day weekend from a distance due to the pandemic, but now events, parades and concerts are coming back just in time!

Patriotic Productions is inviting the public to a patriotic parade concert that honors gold star families and veterans. Our nation's gold star families will be honored as they lead this parade in Downtown Omaha.

Event organizers Bill and Evonne Williams said it's a great way to teach future generations the importance of Memorial Day, especially after quieter events last year due to the pandemic.

"Well we tried to do it last year and then we just put everyone on hold. The timing of this is perfect because people are so tired of not having things to do, things to go to, so we think this is perfect. It's an opportunity for folks to come Downtown, hold a flag and show their respect for the fallen of these gold star families,” said Bill.

The parade will start at 12th and Jackson in Downtown Omaha.

The parade will then move east to 10th Street and turn south toward the Durham Museum, where a concert will be held following the parade. There will be performances by Lee Greenwood and Grateful Heart.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.