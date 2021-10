LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday's rain didn't stop Lincoln law enforcement officers from revealing a new memorial for fallen officers and deputies.

The dedication ceremony was held inside the Lincoln City Council chambers, but the memorial itself is on the east side of the Hall of Justice.

Organizers raised $150,000 for the memorial over the past three years.

