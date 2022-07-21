Memorial Park, Dundee neighborhood gearing up for Friday concert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crews are gearing up for a big celebration on Friday, the city is holding its annual Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park.

"There’s a lot of people that come together to put this show together," said Josh Frey, Omaha parks manager.

For those planning a visit, free parking will be available at surface lots at the University of Nebraska-Omaha's campus across the street from the park.

"We hope everybody adheres to the parking rules," said Peter Manhart, Dundee Memorial Park Association. "They'll have signs posted every year about illegal don’t park here signs and you’ll be directed."

For those thinking of taking the bus down, Manhart said ORBT’s bus line is running more frequently and is asking people to jump on at Westroads Mall, ORBT would return riders at the end of the night.

Once at the park, there’ll be more to explore before the concert starts. The nearby Dundee neighborhood is hoping people find time to check them out. Either by an air-conditioned trolley or by Tuk Tuks, a 3-wheeled vehicle that looks like an oversized golf cart.

"We’re having special promotions and transportation taking people literally all around the neighborhood," said Becky App, Dundee Merchants association.

Everyone is hoping for a fun-filled day.

"It’s really exciting and we love doing this every year," Frey said.

Trolley service will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The Tuk Tuks will be available from noon-6 p.m. Friday, both rides are free.

