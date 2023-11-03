Memorial Park shines bright to honor Omaha's Veteran community: 'It's tremendous'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A special ceremony Thursday night lit up Memorial Park ahead of the holiday season.

This year marks the 7th annual ‘Veterans Shine On’ lighting ceremony honoring veterans in our community and commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

City officials, community members and veterans of several wars came together, to see the WWII colonnade lit up with holiday lights for the season.

It was an evening packed with community, guest speakers and music from the Korean Ladies Choir.

Donald Kane, a Korean War Veteran said ceremonies like this are quite emotional for him and said it is a good feeling to be with his fellow veterans.

"Oh it's tremendous, it is something to be real proud of, and I am, I am very proud of what I have done and what these other fellas here have done too, it's not just me, it's everybody that's here,” Kane said.

An evening to thank our veteran community. Kane hopes more people will attend events like this in the future.

