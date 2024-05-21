'Mentally, I don't think it's really set in yet:' Bennington homeowner looking at over $50,000 in damage

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Devin Milowe woke up to large hail and thunderstorms that hit his home and so many others in the metro this morning.

Milowe said nearly four-to-five inches of rain got into his garage. The rain that made its way into his garage then made its way to his basement, where he said there was at least one-to-two inches of water.

Milowe and his family moved into his home not even a year ago and said right now, he's just trying to process everything.

"You know, mentally, I don't think it's really set in yet," said Milowe. "Until we actually go through everything and see what we lost and what we actually have to replace."

He said it's going to take him months to get everything back to normal and is looking at over $50,000 in damage.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.