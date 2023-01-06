Mentor Nebraska highlights importance of mentors in the development of young people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — January is National Mentoring Month. The executive director of Mentor Nebraska said about one in three young people grow up in Nebraska without a mentor.

They're using this month to raise awareness about the need for more supportive and meaningful relationships through mentoring.

"Mentors are really folks that walk alongside young people, provide support, encouragement, help to explore what young people are interested in,” said Melissa Mayo, executive director for Mentor Nebraska. “So, whether it is finding a new hobby, exploring careers, those types of things, so anyone can be a mentor."

Mentor Nebraska provides a handful of opportunities for different needs and lifestyles, including one-on-one, group and in-school mentoring.

If you're interested visit mentornebraska.org.

