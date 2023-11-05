Methodist Hospital Foundation hosts 'Women Connect' event, Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's all about connection and education. One metro hospital is trying to empower women to prioritize their health.

Through Methodist Hospital Foundation's women connect event — mothers, daughters, friends, held a conversation to focus on different stages of women's health.

One of the many topics discussed, addressing period poverty. It's a lack of access and affordability to hygiene products, which medical professionals say is a huge issue.

It's not just addressing the issue, rather it's keeping people safe and trying to create a solution. They say having access to period products can reduce everything from infection to anxiety.

"It's also a lack of education," Kiley Petersmith, Director of Diversity and Community Engagement at Methodist said. "So not knowing which products to choose... choosing those products are really important for our young women who are new to getting their period."

In total, 150 packing kits were assembled to help people at Methodist and in the community.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.