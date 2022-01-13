Methodist Hospital System providing an update on COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Physicians from Methodist Health provided an update on COVID-19 and hospital capacity.

Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, pulmonologist and critical care coordinator, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Dr. Emily Patel, maternal-fetal medicine specialist, Methodist Women’s Hospital

Dr. Matthew Gibson, pediatrician, Methodist Physicians Clinic

Dr. Michele Williams, emergency department medical director, Methodist Fremont Health

Watch below or on our Facebook page:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.