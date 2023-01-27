Methodist Hospital's massive $26.7 million renovation is complete

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s a project that began in 2019 and is now complete.

Methodist Hospital's $26.7 million emergency department renovation and expansion are now ready for patients.

It has doubled in size with 22,000 square feet of space and has also doubled the number of rooms from 12 to 24.

“We are excited to have such a great space to work in and I think we can provide the care that we really want to provide to our patients (that) we see every day,” said Dr. Joseph Mccaslin, Methodist Hospital Emergency Department

This is the hospital’s first renovation since 1995.

