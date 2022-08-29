Methodist Women's Hospital holds NICU reunion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Methodist Women's Hospital is celebrating special families. They held a NICU reunion in west Omaha Sunday.

Children born in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, along with their families, were invited to reconnect with the hospital staff that cared for their little ones while in the NICU.

There was face painting, games, and sidewalk chalk for kids while parents and hospital staff could meet.

A nurse we spoke with said she loves the opportunity to get an update on how the babies she cared for are doing.

"You go through this bond where you get to know the families, you get to know the babies, and then sometimes they leave and you never know what happens. This is a really good opportunity to come back and you're like, oh my God, I haven't seen you! You've grown so long or so big," said Ashia Jack, Registered Nurse.

Staff tells us this was the hospital's tenth reunion.

More than 50 families were in attendance. Within those families were 22 sets of twins, triplets, and quadruplets.

