Methodist's Mobile Mammogram Unit provides free screenings to over a dozen women Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — My Sister’s Keeper, The NOAH Clinic and Nebraska Methodist teamed up to help more than a dozen women get screened for breast cancer Thursday.

The free screenings happened in Methodist’s 3D mobile mammogram unit, which was stationed outside the NOAH Clinic’s office near 56th and Ames Avenue.

The event was held in response to health disparities surrounding deaths from breast cancer, providing an easier way for women in the community to get access to medical care.

“It’s a very important event. Mammograms are necessary. Actually, mammograms can help detect breast cancer up to two years before doctors or yourself can find a mass. So mammograms are very essential," said MaxCine Jackson, Director of My Sister's Keeper.

According to the World Health Organization, 685,000 women died of breast cancer last year.

The earlier it’s detected, the more successful treatment is.

The NOAH clinic helps provide services to meet the needs of those who are unable to pay for medical care.

My Sister's Keeper is the first and only support group for Black women and men battling breast cancer in Omaha.

