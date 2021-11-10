Metro Community College to host virtual Veterans Day program on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Metropolitan Community College announced it will host a virtual Veterans Day program to honor all veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10 to11 a.m.

The program will include keynote speaker Horace Dawson, Ph.D., former ambassador to Botswana and founder of the International Affairs Center at Howard University. Each year, MCC honors veterans and their sacrifices through a special program.

To attend, visit zoom.us/94094700480 at the scheduled start time.

About Horace Dawson

In 1962, Dawson entered the Foreign Service, working as a cultural affairs officer in Uganda and Nigeria, and then as the United States Information Agency Director in Liberia. From 1973 to 1977, Dawson held a prominent position as the director of all American information and cultural programs in Africa. Subsequently, Dawson became the counselor of embassy for public affairs and the director of American information and cultural programs in the Philippines, where he remained until 1979. That year, he was named ambassador to Botswana by President Jimmy Carter. As ambassador, he worked to end apartheid in South Africa. Returning to the United States in 1983, Dawson remained with the State Department until his retirement in 1989. He then joined the faculty at Howard University and was appointed director of the public affairs program. In 1993, Dawson established the International Affairs Center at Howard University, and in 1997 became the director of that program as well.

