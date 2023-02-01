Metro Community College's Fort Omaha Campus opens 'Digital Express' to address North Omaha's digital divide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Beverly Lahlum Taylor has seen the construction of Metropolitan Community College’s (MCC) brand-new digital library space for the past year and a half.

Now the 13,000 square foot space, called "The Digital Express" is ready.

Books within the Omaha Public Library and MCC systems are available for checkout.

The space is not just for the college community, but the whole community, full of tech accessibility aimed to address the digital divide.

“This is meeting a need that the community themselves said that they have," said Taylor. "[We] had to make it happen.”

The Digital Express features a wide variety of meeting spaces tied to a larger common area. It features a number of computers both PC and Macs, as well as a full-service technology center where laptops and tablets can be checked out for use.

Named "Reboot Central," it can also fix personal devices at little to no cost.

The Digital Express is already a hit for some.

"This space gives me the opportunity to be able to utilize equipment that I may not be able to purchase right now," said Shomari Huggins, a visitor.

"I use it as a space to gather my thoughts, have some quiet space and lock in with no distractions," said Jonny Knowgood, another visitor.

Taylor hopes more people in North Omaha and beyond continue to discover the space.

