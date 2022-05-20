Metro extends free rides for Omaha K-12 students through summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — They say knowledge is power, but now it can double as a free ride, at least if you're a student in Omaha.

Metro announced that its pilot program, K-12 Rides Free, which launched on May 10, 2021 will be extended beyond the original projected end date of June 10 through summer. The move is meant to accommodate students who seek transportation to more than just school, but also to their jobs, activities, volunteer opportunities and more.

So, no more long walks under the scorching summer sun — the longest you'll have to walk is to the bus stops and stations. The free rides apply to all buses, MOBY and ORBT during regular service hours.

High school students must show their school IDs during boarding, but elementary and middle school students just have to tell the bus driver that they are students. Metro also provides a Metro K-12 photo ID card to students who are willing and able to provide proof of enrollment. Even if you're a K-12 student who is simply in Omaha to visit, you're covered as long as you can satisfy the above requirements.

A statistic provided by Metro in a press release stated that the K-12 Rides Free program is on track to surpass 150,000 rides by the end of this school year.

“National trends show that more and more teenagers are waiting longer to get their driver’s license,” said Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. “K-12 Rides Free provides an easy alternative, while also teaching them the skills to navigate transit as they get older.”

For more information on Metro's K-12 Rides Free program, go here.

