Metro to provide free rides for city elections on May 11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Metro announced that bus and para-transit services will be fare-free on May 11 for city elections in Omaha.

“Our mission is to connect people, places, and opportunities,” said Metro’s CEO, Lauren Cencic. “Connecting our riders to the democratic process is an important function of that mission.”

For a map of Douglas County polling locations and Metro routes, click here.

Metro's Ballot to Bus initiative also provided free rides during elections in 2016 and 2020.

Heartland B-cycle is also offering free passes during spring elections.

