Metro Transit's electric buses to hit Omaha streets Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metro Transit plans to debut the first fully electric buses in Omaha on Tuesday, March 29.

The vehicles were made possible in part by support from The Nebraska Environmental Trust and a federal grant, and manufactured by New Flyer while using a direct drive engine that doesn’t require a transmission or tailpipe.

According to a press release, each 40-foot electric bus can reduce up to 135 metric tons of greenhouse gases per year.

At a Metro Transit board meeting in March, a resolution was passed that supports climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience.

“We’re doing our part to ensure a livable planet and climate for generations to come,” said Metro Board member Daniel Lawse.

The buses are said to also be equipped with a new, upgraded air purification system. This allows the sanitization of the air and surfaces continuously while the bus is running.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new type of bus to Omaha, featuring a cleaner and quieter ride that benefits our riders. As well as the broader community,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO. “These new buses will allow us to test out innovative new features that can be expanded upon in the future.”

Metro is also testing a new bike rack with a capacity for up to three bikes.

A full recharge of a bus will take approximately 3 to 5 hours.

