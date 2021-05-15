Metropolitan Community Church announced COVID vaccination clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 22 from 9-2.

The clinic is being held in partnership with TotalWellness Health and the Douglas County Health Department.

“Our goal is to make this essential service available for the most at-risk and underserved in our inner-city area,” said Pastor Joy of Metropolitan Community Church.

No ID is required, and participants can register on-site.

Kids between 12 and 18 years of age will be eligible for vaccinations but must bring a parent with them.

Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha is also launching a wellness initiative. Those visiting the clinic on May 22 can meet with an insurance counselor to get help enrolling in the healthcare marketplace. Spanish speakers will be available.

