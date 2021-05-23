Metropolitan Community Church offers vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Metropolitan Community Church held a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The clinic offered the Pfizer vaccine so 12-15-year-olds could get their shots. The clinic offered 280 shots.

The goal of the clinic was to seek individuals wherever they are.

"Some people just don't move in broader circles and you really have to go to them, they might now show up at places where it's common and expected and normal," said Dr. Tom Safranek, an epidemiologist.

The next clinic happens on June 13th at 1:00 pm.