Metropolitan Community College spotlights Small Business Development Center in Millwork Commons

MCC's Small Business Development Center becomes an official partner with Nebraska Business Development Center

The center is designed to give entrepreneurs everything they need to start, grow, and succeed in one place.

99% of businesses in Nebraska are small businesses, making centers like this a significant driver of the state's economy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Metropolitan Community College is spotlighting its Small Business Development Center at the Aston in Millwork Commons, a hub designed to fuel big ideas for entrepreneurs in downtown Omaha.

College leaders say their goal is to create a one-stop shop where entrepreneurs can find everything they need to start, grow, and succeed.

Dr. Marla Ashe, executive director of business development at Metropolitan Community College, said entrepreneurs will figure things out — but they don't have to do it alone.

"But they don't have to figure it out on their own. Community is our middle name. And if community is our middle name, we need to be for all of the different communities that are out there."

Resources available through the center include consultations and workshops designed to improve your business at no cost.

Tony Schultz, state director for the Nebraska Small Business Development Center, said the impact of small businesses on the state's economy is significant.

"If you think about your neighbors, your friends, your family, most of them probably work for a small business or some of them work for a small business. So you think about the total impact, 99% of businesses in Nebraska are small businesses, so it's just a huge economic impact."

As businesses continue to grow in the downtown area, MCC through their partnership with Nebraska Business Development Center aims to support entrepreneurs in getting their ventures off the ground in downtown Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.