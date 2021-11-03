Metropolitan Utilities District reports isolated outage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) is reporting an isolated outage for customers in the area of 16th St to the N. Freeway and Locust St. to Sahler St.

M.U.D said the outage is being investigated and doesn't involve a release of natural gas.

They estimate gas service will be restored in 12 hours and workers are on site in the area to make repairs and work with customers.

See more information from M.U.D below.

Please note: Customers with gas meters inside their homes or businesses may need to provide M.U.D. with access to their property. M.U.D. will work with customers to conduct the following process:

Gain access to the customer’s indoor meter; Lock the meter until M.U.D. completes repair on the system; Re-gain access to the customer’s meter to unlock the meter and relight gas appliances.

All customers (with inside or outside gas meters) in the affected area will need M.U.D. to enter their property for a safety inspection and appliance relights.

If the District is unable to reach the customer and gain access to the inside meter, the District will coordinate with law enforcement to utilize a locksmith.

Please reference the attached map of the affected area.

Updates will be posted on the District’s website at mudomaha.com.

