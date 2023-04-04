MICAH House Girl Scout Troop donates hundred of dollars to Promise 4 Paws

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Girl Scout troop at MICAH House decided to give back to a nonprofit this cookie season.

They chose Promise 4 Paws, an organization that helps provide a better life for aging dogs.

The scouts worked to sell cookies all season with the dogs right by their side. For every five boxes sold, they collected $1 to donate.

After a successful season, the five scouts sold over 3,000 boxes, and on Monday night they presented Promise 4 Paws a check for $602.40.

"Getting the girls out there, having the dogs was good motivation for them to come out, I mean just seeing the girls have fun and getting to have that interaction with Promise 4 Paws was rewarding for us, as well as for the girls," said Sam O'Brien, child program specialist at Micah house.

"It was really exciting for us. Because we are small it is great to work with another small organization here in Council Bluffs and the girls had a lot of fun, with the dogs bringing out the dogs every day,” Terri Gach-Mils, volunteer at Promise 4 Paws.

Promise 4 Paws says the money will help with medical, grooming and nutritional needs.

MICAH House hopes to continue this next year either with Promise 4 Paws or another non-profit, based on what the girl scouts choose.

