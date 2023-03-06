MICAH House Girl Scout Troop donates portion of cookie sales to Council Bluffs dog sanctuary Promise 4 Paws

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — If there are two things people love, it's Girl Scout cookies and dogs!

Saturday's cookie pick-up from the MICAH House Girl Scout troop provided the chance for people to get a treat while treating some local animals in need.

The scouts chose Promise 4 Paws to donate a portion of their cookie sales. For every five boxes sold, a dollar will go to the nonprofit, which works to provide better lives for aging dogs.

"They want to create an environment for these older dogs to feel like they're in a home cause a lot of (them) aren't," Sam O'Brien, children's program director at MICAH House, said.

O'Brien added oftentimes the shelter relies on the community's help to keep services going and that this is one of the ways the shelter can give back.

"It just feels really good," she said. "Being able to do some good work for our four-legged friends is important and necessary. I'm glad we could be a part of it."

The dogs that Promise 4 Paws works with are also available for adoption. More information can be found on the nonprofit's Facebook page.

Learn more about the MICAH House troop below:

