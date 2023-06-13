Micah House in Council Bluffs breaks ground on new trauma-informed childcare center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There was a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for a future childcare center at the Micah House.

The Florence M. Lakin Child Development Center is envisioned as a facility with a trauma-informed program hosted in a 12,000-square-foot building.

It will provide care for up to 70 children at a time with two-thirds of the spots prioritized for Micah House families

The executive director of Micah House says the need for the center was highlighted by a reviewing who was served the most last year.

"We'll work with community partners to really provide the essential services that our families need,” said Ashley Flater. “A lot of times it's a burden for families to make and attend appointments, and we're hoping to bring some of those providers on-site to meet their needs."

The estimated timeline for the new childcare center completion is next summer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.