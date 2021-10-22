Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel exhibit comes to Omaha's Capitol District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An exhibit in the Capitol District called Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is bringing the sights of Vatican City right to Omaha.

Using a special photo technique that recreates Michelangelo's original paintings, visitors can get an up-close look at his artwork in a way that’s never been seen before.

As guests walk around the exhibit, they listen to audio tracks that explain each piece and the characters within them.

“It’s really an amazing exhibit. We have the Genesis, there's six of the Genesis collections that are up above you so you get a chance to see it, you know, looking up, but it’s not real high up so you get to see the detail there as well. It’s just amazing, it’s something wonderful for all ages to take in," said Sylvia Noland with See Entertainment.

Event organizers are planning to tie local events into the exhibit like yoga in the Sistine Chapel and A Taste of Italy.

The exhibit is located at 1100 Capitol Ave Suites 101 and 102.

