"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Tickets to "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will be released on June 30 at noon.

The exhibition will be in Omaha starting October 1 at a location yet to be announced.

Those who attend the family-friendly exhibition should plan to be there for 60 to 90 minutes.

Organizers said the exhibition, “Invites you to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo, seen from a totally new perspective. It is brought to you by the organizers of the finest themed exhibitions such as: Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson and more.”

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Experience is true to size and a hands-free experience.

"This exhibit is reproduced using state-of-the-art technology and is suitable for all audiences, relying on a spacious area where Michelangelo’s masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever," organizers said.

