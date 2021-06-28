Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" coming to Omaha

items.[0].image.alt
AP
A visitor views the Last Judgement on display during a media preview for the Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel - A Different View exhibition, being presented at the Great Hall in Winchester, England, Thursday July 4, 2019. Officially licensed by the Vatican Museums, frescoes have been photographed and reproduced at high resolution and transferred to special fabric webs, allowing a true-to-life reproduction of the ceiling and giving visitors a unique opportunity for a close-up view. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Britain Michaelangelo
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:08:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Tickets to "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will be released on June 30 at noon.

The exhibition will be in Omaha starting October 1 at a location yet to be announced.

Those who attend the family-friendly exhibition should plan to be there for 60 to 90 minutes.

Organizers said the exhibition, “Invites you to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo, seen from a totally new perspective. It is brought to you by the organizers of the finest themed exhibitions such as: Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson and more.”

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Experience is true to size and a hands-free experience.

"This exhibit is reproduced using state-of-the-art technology and is suitable for all audiences, relying on a spacious area where Michelangelo’s masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever," organizers said.

Join the waitlist for tickets by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018