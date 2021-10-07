Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opening Friday in the Capitol District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to take in Michaelangelo’s breathtaking frescoes at the Sistine Chapel but just can’t find the time to fly to Rome, an exhibit being held in the Capitol District is the next best thing.

Starting Friday and running until the end of the year, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition features the art of the Renaissance painter using licensed, high-definition photos of the ceiling paintings which the Capitol District says have been brought to life with a special printing technique which emulates the look and feel of the originals.

The Capitol District said, “Visitors will be able to learn all there is to know about Michelangelo’s life and see every detail, every brushstroke, and every color, aided by informative signage and audio guides for a more in-depth experience.”

The exhibit is being housed at 1100 Capitol Avenue building which was just finished this year.

“We’re so excited to bring a bit of Rome to Omaha,” said The Capitol District’s Natalie Wallace. “We can’t wait to see everyone make an afternoon or an evening of it – come see the exhibit, enjoy lunch or dinner with us, maybe even stay overnight at The Omaha Marriott Downtown or reserve an intimate igloo when they open in a few weeks. You’ll get the entire experience of a vacation without the current hassles that come with traveling.”

