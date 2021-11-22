Mid-America Gamers Expo arrives in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — All weekend, gamers got to explore, discuss and compete in all things gaming at the Mid-America Center.

It's a multi-tier, three-day e-sports festival including tournaments, a dance party and panel discussions.

It's the first of its kind in the Heart of America where gamers say they've never seen a production like this in Council Bluffs.

"It's competition, you know, people really like to showcase how good they are, how good they've grown, so the tournament portion is essential to festering that sort of competitive drive here in the Midwest," Administrative Assistant & Tech Specialist Arturo Gallegos Zaragoza said. "Secondly, the sense of community people get, especially seeing people face-to-face, meeting people behind the screen is super important in getting a strong, tight-knit community here."

The expo was free and put on by the Iowa West Foundation.

