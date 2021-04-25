Midlands African Chamber hosting Pitch Black event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Midlands African Chamber wants to help Black-owned businesses succeed in our area.

Registration is open for the Pitch Black event and it will close in July.

The chamber is asking small business owners or people with a business idea to develop a business pitch and present it in a business pitch competition.

There are two organizations that have offered to help people prepare for the competition.

“One of them is through UNO and the other one is through communitybloc.com, which is a non-profit out of Lincoln, Nebraska. Both of these organizations are there to help,” said Karine Sokpoh, President of the Midlands African Chamber.

The winner will receive $5,000. Second place will take home $2,500 and third place will get $1,500.

For more information, you can visit the Midlands African Chamber website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.