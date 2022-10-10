Midtown location of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closes due to lasting impact of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's one less spot to see movies in Omaha after Alamo Midtown announced its closure late Sunday night.

In a post on Facebook, the business said Sunday was their final day of screenings and the closure is "due to the lasting impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Alamo Midtown thanked moviegoers and team members past and present for making memories over the last few years.

The post said the La Vista location of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema remains open.

