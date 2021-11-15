Midtown Merry Market kicks off Season of Lights

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's never too early to start shopping for the holidays.

Midtown Merry Market kicked off its season for the second year, bringing in more than 30 makers and vendors. There were specialty drinks and singing groups.

"This is kind of before the big Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, so just getting a jump start," organizer Jill Dudzinski said. "We know we've heard so many times, oh, we don't know what the supply chain is going to do this year, so it's fun to get all the things you want supporting local and just banding together."

Season of Lights also started. More than 100,000 white LED lights were illuminated at the park. It's been a tradition since 2010 and the lights come up at dusk each evening.

"It's been neat to see too as the development has grown up, so we're in year 11," Amanda Lustgraaf said. "Our trees have gotten a whole lot bigger, which is just all the more fun to see. We've added lights each year to accommodate as well."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.