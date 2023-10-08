Midwest Chingona Fest celebrates Hispanic culture

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Empowering women and highlighting their contributions to the community brought a crowd to Stinson Park to celebrate the Midwest Chingona Fest Saturday.

The namesake of the festival — chingona — means empowered women in Spanish.

Organizers of the fest say it's about lifting up Latina owned-businesses, while also celebrating the chingona movement.

Small businesses from around the metro were highlighted to celebrate unique food, drinks and culture, especially for Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Everyone knows chingona in their life. Everyone has that woman, whether it be their mom, their teacher, their friend, whoever it may be... that is a chingona,” said Fabiola Lomeli, co-founder of the Midwest Chingona Fest. “They deserve to be celebrated."

A portion of the admissions proceeds will be donated to Project International, an Omaha-based nonprofit serving mothers in need.

