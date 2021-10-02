Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Midwest report: Business confidence in economy plummets

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Elise Amendola/AP
An unusual influx of cash will allow Lancaster County to lower its property tax levy, officials said.
Cash money
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 11:58:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows their confidence in the economy plummeted to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

The overall index for September of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Friday dropped to 61.6 from August’s 68.9. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth.

But the survey's business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, fell more than 16 points to 37 from August's 53.5.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018