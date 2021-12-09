Watch
Midwestern newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises rejects Alden Capital takeover

Publisher owns Omaha World-Herald, among other local Iowa, Neb. newspapers
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has rejected a takeover offer from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises said Thursday that its board unanimously rejected Alden’s offer to buy the company for $24 per share, or about $141 million, because it “grossly undervalues” Lee.

Also Thursday, Lee reported $5.3 million fiscal fourth-quarter profit this year, rebounding from a $1.3 million loss a year ago, as the number of digital-only subscribers at the company grew by a whopping 65% to 402,000.

