'Milk and Cookies with Santa' will entertain kiddos at the Omaha Children's Museum this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Santa is spending a little time at the Omaha Children's Museum this weekend. It's all part of "Milk and Cookies with Santa."

But, that's not all, there are plenty of other things kids can do to celebrate the season.

"We've got storytime with Mrs. Claus, we're building gingerbread-type houses out of material, reindeer games upstairs; it's a whole weekend of fun," said Kim Reiner, director of marketing and public relations at Omaha Children's Museum.

These activities are part of the museum's family fun weekend, which runs through Sunday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.