Millard 6th grader shares experience of his dance moves going viral on TikTok

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — A Millard 6th grader who is a bundle of energy and talent took center stage at a show choir competition earlier this month.

He performed his version of the “Cupid Shuffle” and his mom caught it on camera, which then went viral.

3 News Now met up with the local star at his show choir practice on Tuesday to hear what it's like having millions of people see him dance.

His name is Landon. He is a funny, bubbly and confident 6th grader at Anderson Middle School.

"I just have that 'sassitude'," said Landon.

What is “sassitude” exactly? Don’t worry, he demonstrated for 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson.

Landon is a competitive dancer and a member of the school show choir.

On February 4, at their show choir competition, he took the stage for the “Cupid Shuffle” as the teams awaited awards

"So they picked a few people. I was one of them. And then they told you to state your name and what school you are from, so I did that and I just tried to have as much attitude I guess as I could," said Landon.

And now a video posted by his mom has gone viral.

"I didn't really know what to think. I didn't really think it was real," he said. "It's been an experience. I really never thought this would happen."

The original version of the video on his mom’s TikTok now has millions of views.

This is Landon's first year of show choir, but he's not a stranger to the stage.

"Competitive dancing for six years, and I have been dancing in total for seven. But probably my whole life I have been dancing," he said.

"I love singing. I have been singing and dancing since I have been able to walk really," Landon continued. "It allows me to express my feelings, and I also like being in the front and the middle so I like being on stage and stuff."

What motivates him? He said it is both of his moms and his grandma.

"They are always saying ‘You can do this. You can do that.’ There is no end to what you can do basically," said Landon.

His goal is to attend Juilliard and become a professional dancer.

"The Dean of Julliard actually commented on my video," said Landon. "It felt like they were saving me a spot. It was crazy."

He also hopes his video will bring others the confidence to be bold.

"If you feel like you can't do something, you can," said Landon.

To see the full video click here.

See the original TikTok by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.