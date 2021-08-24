Millard closes fourth classroom due to coronavirus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A fourth classroom in the Millard school district has been closed due to positive coronavirus tests.

The latest impacted classroom is at Cody Elementary. District officials said the classroom has had three positive coronavirus tests.

The school will work with families to continue learning while students are out of class.

Millard has also closed classrooms at Montclair Elementary (2) and Upchurch Elementary (1).

