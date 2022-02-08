Millard North Dance Team wins big for third year in a row at national competition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Millard North Dance Team returned to Omaha Monday night as national champions.

We caught up with them as they arrived at Eppley Airfield.

The team won its third straight national championship in the pom division at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Competition.

They also finished third in the jazz division.

Their coach credits the girls' hard work and the team's support system.

"We have the absolute best parent group. They wear their special uniforms when the girls compete and they just have the best time together and they're most supportive and loving and go out of their way to help my sister and I who coach together in every way possible," said Andrea Feltz, Millard North Dance Team coach.

There were more than a dozen teams from Nebraska at the competition, including several that qualified for the final rounds.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.