Millard North Middle School one of three to be awarded $100K fitness center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that three schools in Nebraska will be the recipients of brand-new fitness centers, each worth $100,000.

The "DON'T QUIT! Fitness Center" awards are going to Millard North Middle School in Omaha, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, passed down from the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils. Nebraska is one of just four states with schools that have been gifted the awards so far this year.

Each earned the award based on being "the state's most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit," read a press release from the office of the governor. The centers are not taxpayer-financed, instead, the funds come from public/private partnerships with companies such as Nike, Coca-Cola Company, Wheels Up, the Anthem Foundation and MyFitnessStore.com.

The three schools in Nebraska are expected to receive the new fitness centers by this fall. The fitness council selects the equipment that will go into the fitness center in accordance with their own "timed circuit" program with adjustments made for each school's space and class size.

The awards were announced by Ricketts and Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils Jake "The Body" Steinfeld.

“I’m proud of every school in Nebraska that participated in the DON’T QUIT! Campaign,” said Ricketts in a press release. “Congratulations to the winning schools. I look forward to the debut of your new fitness centers in the coming months!”

