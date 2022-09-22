Millard North student arrested after bringing loaded hand gun onto school property

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a Millard North High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun on to school property. The gun was found after an altercation.

According to school officials, three students had an altercation at the corner of school property near 144th and pacific.

The Omaha Police Department tells 3 News Now that an off-duty officer did not see the fight unfolding, but did see two students walking across the street, who appeared to have been in a fight. Officers say the male teen had his hand in a fanny pack. The officer believed the situation looked suspicious, stopped the students and allegedly found the gun. The male teen was arrested.

An email was sent to Millard North parents Wednesday, saying they do not believe the gun was on property until after school hours. According to the email, the student had not been at school for part of the day Tuesday.

A parent of a Millard North student tells 3 News Now that learning a student brought a weapon to school was "frightening."

"Of course it took my breath away. My son wasn’t home yet and it’s very scary especially in this day and age with everything going on we’re all aware of and to ... when they said it was a loaded gun, that was almost scarier," said Angela Randone, whose son is a senior at the high school.

Randone says she's never really experienced a situation to this extent while having kids in Millard Public Schools and has always felt safe sending her kids there. She added that the quick and effective communication from the district helped to ease her fears.

"The next day after the incident happened, I have that general hesitation because of generally whats going on, but I was not nervous at all or scared to send him to school," Randone said.

The student who allegedly had the gun will be expelled as per the district's code of conduct. The investigation is ongoing.