Millard Public School District therapy dog Moyo receives lots of love during retirement paw-ty

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — A therapy dog named Moyo who worked at Wheeler Elementary in the Millard School District is retiring — but not before the kids sent her off in style.

In a video, posted to Twitter, the staff and students celebrated the dog on her last "Moyo Monday."

She got plenty of pets and treats for her 11 years of service to the district.

Her owner, Dayna Derichs is a teacher-librarian at the school.

Watch aww-inspiring retirement video below:

Round of a-paws for Moyo! After 11 years @wheeler_mps, therapy dog Moyo is hanging up her leash. She celebrated this week by taking one last lap around the school. Lots of treats and pets were enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/Vxa6JihptS — Millard Public Schools (@MillardPS) May 20, 2021

