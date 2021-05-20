Watch
Millard Public School District therapy dog Moyo receives lots of love during retirement paw-ty

Following 11 years of service
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 19:21:35-04

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — A therapy dog named Moyo who worked at Wheeler Elementary in the Millard School District is retiring — but not before the kids sent her off in style.

In a video, posted to Twitter, the staff and students celebrated the dog on her last "Moyo Monday."

She got plenty of pets and treats for her 11 years of service to the district.

Her owner, Dayna Derichs is a teacher-librarian at the school.

Watch aww-inspiring retirement video below:

