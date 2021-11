OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're looking for a job or a change of pace and like working with children, Millard Public Schools is looking for full and part-time employees to fill positions for the district.

The Millard Public Schools career fair is happening on Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Don Stroh Administration Center, located at 5606 South 147th Street in Omaha.

