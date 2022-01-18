Millard Public Schools plan remote learning days to ease pressure on staff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a message to families, Millard Public Schools announced on Monday that it will have three remote learning days starting on Jan. 28. The move to a remote learning environment is intended to ease the pressure on school staff.

Read the email sent to families:

"As our community moves through the surge of cases from the Omicron variant, we are working to keep our schools staffed and open. This has grown increasingly difficult. Last Thursday we experienced more than 180 staff absences due to personal and family illness. This puts increasing pressure on our school staff as they try to cover classrooms without an adequate number of substitute teachers available.

To ease this impact, we will move to remote learning for the following days:

Friday, January 28th

Monday, January 31st

Friday, February 11th

This will ease the building pressure on our system and give students and staff who do contract the virus a chance to recover and come back to school with fewer missed days. These days will be asynchronous, just like inclement weather days.

We remain committed to keeping our schools open to maintain a continuity of education as we navigate the surge."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.