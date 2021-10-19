Millard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin to retire at end of school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday night Dr. Jim Sutfin announced that he will retire as the superintendent of Millard Public Schools at the end of the 2021/2022 school year.

Sutfin made the announcement at the Monday night school board meeting. This is his eighth year as the superintendent in Millard and his 33rd year as an educator.

In a press release the school district said:

"During his time he has moved Millard to a one-to-one school district with a laptop or iPad for every student. When the pandemic began Millard was already one-to-one from third through fifth grades. The district quickly stepped up in the spring of 2021 to provide a device for all children, preschool through 12th grade, to provide remote learning during the spring closure in 2020.

Additional initiatives under Dr. Sutfin’s watch include the #BeKind community movement, Early College at Millard South High School, the first ROTC program in Millard with JROTC at Millard South High School, the Bridge to Early College at Central Middle School and the AP Capstone program at Millard West. Dr. Sutfin recruited and

welcomed the first Boys and Girls Club in Millard and partnered with Avenue Scholars to develop Intern Omaha.

During his tenure the community passed the first levy override in Millard’s history and a bond to support the school district.

In 2016 Dr. Sutfin was named a Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association. In 2021 he was selected as Superintendent of the Year by the Nebraska Association of School Superintendents. In the spring of 2021 he was honored by the Millard Public Schools Foundation with the Dr. Keith Lutz Award for Excellence in Administration.

Dr. Sutfin attended Millard and graduated from Millard South. He began his teaching career in Bellevue Public Schools, then moved to Millard as a teacher. Before stepping into the role of superintendent, he served as a principal and as the director of Human Resources.

Dr. Sutfin is married to Julie Sutfin, who is also a career educator. Their two children graduated from Millard Public Schools."

In remarks to the school board, Sutfin said:

"I wanted you to know that at the Millard Board of Education meeting tonight I announced my retirement effective the end of the 2021-22 school year. Serving as the superintendent of Millard Public Schools has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Having attended the Millard Schools as a student and then having the opportunity to guide the district has been deeply personal. It has always been about your children, our students. I have loved watching them work towards a goal. Regardless of the outcome, seeing them take on challenges has been absolutely amazing. Thank you for the incredible partnership.

Millard has been blessed with exemplary Board leadership. Each one of the Millard Board members cares deeply about students and their academic progress. Working for a Board that cares so deeply makes this decision very difficult. The decision was especially hard because of the strong support this community has for our schools. You have made me #Proud2bMPS.

It is, however, after 33 years as an educator, time for me to step aside and find new adventures. There is still much to do this year, but I wanted the Board to know early so they could have the maximum amount of time necessary to find our new superintendent."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.