Millard South volleyball mom passes away

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Millard South volleyball mom who was in hospice battling cancer passed away Monday, according to her family.

Theresa Hagedorn was diagnosed with sarcoma, a form of bone and muscle cancer, about a year a half ago and was only able to watch her daughter Emily's volleyball games online.

That all changed nearly two weeks ago when she got to watch her daughter play in person.

Millard South along with their opponents, Millard North, wore yellow to honor her.

Fans also bought bracelets, raffle tickets and took part in a silent auction to raise money for the Hagedorn family.

