Millard student advances in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarah Fernandes, a local student who is taking part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee made it past the prelims on Tuesday.

She spelled tuatara correctly. That is a type of reptile found in New Zealand.

She also defined what it means to acquit yourself correctly. Sarah shared what it was like to take the stage.

“It was so special. I've always dreamed of that special moment standing in front of all those people spelling my word,” she said.

Sarah is talented in many other ways. She has played piano at several big venues, including Carnegie Hall.

The skill of spelling runs in the family as her sister Hannah has been to nationals twice and has won the metro bee five times.

