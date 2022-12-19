Millions expected to travel for Christmas amid lowering gas prices

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A high number of drivers are planning to hit the road this Christmas. AAA predicts this to be the third busiest Christmas travel season since 2000.

Just over 113 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more for the holidays. Low gas prices have continued to fall in recent weeks.

Brian Ortner with AAA said the average gas price today across the state of Nebraska sits at $2.99 a gallon, compared to $3.13 one year ago.

In Iowa, the current average is $2.89 a gallon, compared to $3.04 last year.

Ortner adds the busiest travel day looks to be Friday, December 23 for air and car travel.

Ortner said there’s been some recent concern over gas prices in the wake of an oil spill along the Keystone Pipeline.

AAA says it could have an effect on prices at the pump, but we shouldn’t see that anytime soon.

"It may be too early to tell what the impact would be," Ortner said. "We don’t know exactly how much was spilled so we’re going to let that move along as it needs to and keep an eye on it as we go through the holiday."

With extremely cold temperatures forecasted into the Christmas weekend, AAA reminds drivers to check their cars. Be sure to monitor those tires and check the battery.

